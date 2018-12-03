Kerr says Green won't suit up on Warriors' road trip

The Golden State Warriors won't have a home game until a week from now. By then, perhaps, coach Steve Kerr will have Draymond Green back in his lineup.

Green has not played since Nov. 15 because of a right toe sprain. Kerr told reporters this morning that Green will not play on the team's road trip, but he is hopeful Green will return sometime next week.

Steve Kerr definitively ruled out Draymond Green for the trip — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 3, 2018

Steve Kerr said Draymond Green had a ramped up workout this morning, but has already been ruled out for final three games of road trip. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 3, 2018

Kerr said he expects Draymond Green to return soon after this road trip. Said Green got in a good workout this morning. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 3, 2018

The Warriors visit the Atlanta Hawks tonight (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) and have road dates with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday (7 ET, NBA League Pass) and Milwaukee Bucks on Friday (9:30 ET, ESPN) before returning home to Oakland to host Minnesota (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass). Green has missed 10 of the Warriors' last 13 games after first suffering the toe injury on Nov. 8.

Golden State is 5-6 without Green in the lineup this season. The three-time All-Star is averaging 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent.