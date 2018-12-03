Bulls decide time is right for coaching change

Typically, when assembling a new story, the biggies among the five W’s – who, what, why – get the most attention. Where often is incidental and, for that matter, so too is the when. Except in this case. This one is all about the when, because it’s such an unusual time to have terminated a coach.

Had Hoiberg been fired before last season, when the Bulls made the choice to lose games, OK, that might have made NBA sense. Had he gotten axed after this season, after a real opportunity to coach their best players as he saw fit, that would have been fair, anyway. But this?

It’s like sending home Gladys Knight as the last Pip shows up for work. Hoiberg finally gets the group with which he could grow, the core that offered several legit glimpses of its talent last December, and he’s pink-slipped before they can even run through one full practice.

He leaves with a dreary 115-155 record and more than a season and a half left on his five-year, $25 million contract. He’ll also tote with him the sad fact that, year after year, he was dealt losing basketball hands by Paxson, GM Gar Forman and the ever-shuffling Bulls.

New Head Coach Jim Boylen meets with the media following practice today https://t.co/Gccnzum4aG — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 3, 2018

In 2015-16, Hoiberg was the front office’s answer to newly fired Tom Thibodeau, inheriting an aching, aging roster that was largely played out. The following season was a chemistry experiment gone awry when Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade took over one side of the locker room while Rajon Rondo huddled with some overmatched youngsters on the other.

Last season, as noted above, was one long “tank you” note, with injuries and the Portis-Nikola Mirotic training camp throwdown for drama. And now this, with LaVine dominating the ball, Jabari Parker drawing a $20 million salary to play offense only and a succession of point guards (Cam Payne, Ryan Arcidiacono, Shaquille Harrison) bringing G League stylings to the big stage.

So where’s the “when” in all that? Paxson kept repeating the words “energy,” “effort,” “passion” and “spirit” as the Bulls’ current deficiencies. He said it had nothing to do with the W-L record and downplayed the idea that Hoiberg was on the brink of being dealt a playable hand.

“It’s not as simple as saying we’d have gotten that [energy] with healthy players,” Paxson said. “We need to find a spirit to our group that’s been missing, and missing for quite some time.”

Paxson laid some “play the right way” fault at Hoiberg’s feet, too. “You have to be able to get your identity across to your team,” he said. “We just felt we’re not playing the style with the force that we want our group to play with. You may not win games, but you can get many of your players to play that way. That’s why we decided to do it now, with three of our more talented players coming back.”

Hoiberg’s identity? Maybe too nice, a characterization he argued against when he got the job but one impossible to shake, as he stayed classy inside and out the organization to the end.

“Regardless of how you are as an individual,” said Will Perdue, the former NBA big man turned Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, “to be a successful NBA coach, you have to have a little bit of an ass in you. I don’t think Fred has that in him.”

Yeah, well, he also didn’t have enough talent on his roster (Cristiano Felicio, four years, $32 million?) or one true, enduring vision laid down by management.

Now it is Boylen’s turn, with an apparent mandate to chew on players and neither a chance nor an imperative to chase a playoff berth. Even if the Bulls were to go .500 the rest of the way, beginning Tuesday at Indiana (7 ET, NBA League Pass), they’d finish 34-48.

If Hoiberg was a poor man’s attempt to replicate Steve Kerr as an NBA head coach, Boylen’s portfolio suggests a Thibodeau redux, albeit with a lower profile. A “lifer,” Paxson called him, in a coaching career that stretches back more than 30 years, with 20 as an assistant in Houston, Milwaukee, Golden State, Indiana and San Antonio.

Boylen also worked at Michigan State in two separate stints and was head coach at the University of Utah for four seasons beginning in 2007-08. He was working with the Rockets when they won NBA titles in 1994 and 1995 and with the Spurs in their 2014 championship. A 6-foot-2 guard whose 21.1 ppg led the University of Maine in 1986-87, Boylen entered the NBA as Houston’s video coordinator that spring.

The new coach got into the weeds a bit when trying to explain how, exactly, he’ll dial up all those rah-rah intangibles. He was better identifying the basketball issues that face the Bulls. And he met head-on the inevitable question about loyalty vs. career-climbing when an assistant replaces his boss – similar to what Toronto’s Nick Nurse has faced in moving into Dwane Casey’s job – by stressing his friendship with Hoiberg and work habits in the job he just held.

"Forever grateful to Fred and the opportunity he gave me. The games we won, the games we lost - we had a great relationship." - Jim Boylen — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 3, 2018

The Xs & Os Boylen spoke of in need of work now included defensive rebounding, transition defense and details within plays (cutting, screening, passing). He wants the Bulls to play more physically, too.

“We have to do our technique better,” Boylen said. “We have to care about it more. […] We can own “Bulls” across our chest better.”

Here’s where the “when” matters most: By making the move now, management gives Boylen a chance with the team at nearly its healthiest. Now he has 58 games to make a difference. Or not.

Not sticking the “interim” tag on him sends a message to the players that they can’t risk easing through what’s left of this season. But it also allows the Bulls brass to evaluate now and, if they choose, hire an outsider like Monty Williams, Adrian Griffin, Tyronn Lue or some other candidate later.

That coach undoubtedly would be termed “permanent” too.

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

