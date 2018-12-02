Suns' Devin Booker exits vs. Lakers with left hamstring injury

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker limped to the locker room in the second quarter Sunday vs. the Lakers with a left hamstring injury.

Booker, who missed Friday's loss to the Magic with a toe injury, was sprinting back on defense with just over two minutes left in the second quarter and grabbed at his left hamstring as he ran out of bounds. Booker immediately went to the Suns' locker room and didn't return for the start of the second half.

Booker missed three games earlier in the season after injuring the same hamstring Oct. 25 in the first meeting with the Lakers.

The Suns listed Booker as questionable to return.

Injury Update:



Devin Booker (left hamstring) is questionable to return. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 2, 2018

Booker is averaging 24.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds on the season.