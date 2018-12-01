Antetokounmpo incensed by Hezonja's step-over

Mario Hezonja might want to steer clear of Giannis Antetokounmpo when the Bucks return to to Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day.

Early in the first quarter of the Knicks' 136-134 overtime victory, Hezonia stole a pass and race down the court on a solo fast break. Antetokounmpo couldn't quite pull off the chasedown block as Hezonia eurostepped past Khris Middleton and threw down a nice jam.





There was plenty of contact but no foul called, with Antetokounmpo going to the court in the aftermath. As Antetokounmpo gathered himself, Hezonja purposefully stepped over Antetokounmpo's legs on his way to the other end of the court, not unlike Allen Iverson in the 2001 Finals.

When asked if he was bothered by the play, Antetokounmpo said, "Oh, yeah," and continued to say he would punch Hezonja where it hurts next time.





Antetokounmpo, who finished with 33 points and 19 rebounds, responded minutes later with an emphatic dunk of his own and screamed as he brushed past Knicks forward Noah Vonleh on his way to the Bucks huddle.

To be continued ...