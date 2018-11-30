Pacers' Oladipo out indefinitely with knee injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo will be out indefinitely as he tries to recover from a sore right knee.



Oladipo already has missed six straight games with the injury and the Pacers are 3-3 without him. Indiana finishes a four-game road trip Saturday at Sacramento.



The former Indiana University star leads the team in scoring with 21.4 points per game and steals at 1.56. He's also second on the Pacers in assists (4.7) and rebounds (6.6) after winning the NBA's steals title last season.



Free-agent acquisition Tyreke Evans will likely continue to replace Oladipo in the starting lineup. Evans averages 10.5 points.



The Pacers have not provided additional details about Oladipo's injury.