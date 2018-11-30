Howard undergoes spinal surgery, out 2-3 months

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Wizards center Dwight Howard is expected to miss two to three months after undergoing spinal surgery to relieve pain in his glutes.

The team announced Howard underwent a lumbar microdiscotemy Friday in California and would be re-evaluated in two to three months. Doctors determined a herniated disk was causing Howard's gluteal pain and nerve irritation.

Howard had missed the last five games after aggravating the injury, which also caused him to sit out training camp and the first seven games of the season.

Washington signed Howard to an $11 million, two-year contract with a player option in the offseason. The 32-year-old is averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in nine games.

The Wizards are Howard's fourth team in the past four seasons and sixth overall in his NBA career.