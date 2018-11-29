Lonzo Ball (ankle) will play tonight vs. Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball suffered a sprained left ankle in Tuesday's 117-85 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. However, he's set to play when the Lakers host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass).

Lonzo Ball will play tonight. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 30, 2018

Ball sprained his left ankle in the second quarter vs. Denver, briefly reappearing in the third quarter before sitting down for the night. He finished with seven points on 3-for-6 shooting as well as five rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes of play. After the game, Ball was adamant he would play in Thursday's game against Indiana.

However, the Lakers considered him day-to-day with his injury. X-rays on Ball's injury were negative. He wanted to return to the game after his injury, but coach Luke Walton held him out as a precautionary measure.

The Lakers look to avoid a three-game losing streak.