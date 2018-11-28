Around The League
Kerr: Curry to return Saturday vs. Pistons

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Nov 28, 2018 9:19 PM ET

The Warriors are 10-2 with Stephen Curry in the lineup, and 5-5 without him this season.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that Stephen Curry will return to action Saturday in Detroit, reports Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News.

Curry, who has missed the Warriors' last 10 games, will sit out Thursday's game in Toronto, though Kerr added that Curry would have been available if it were a playoff game.

"He wants to play. He’s ready to play ... He’s dying to play," Kerr said.
 


Curry has not played since injuring his left groin in a Nov. 8 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green (toe) has yet to resume practicing and will miss at least two more games.

