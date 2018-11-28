Kerr: Curry to return Saturday vs. Pistons

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that Stephen Curry will return to action Saturday in Detroit, reports Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News.

Curry, who has missed the Warriors' last 10 games, will sit out Thursday's game in Toronto, though Kerr added that Curry would have been available if it were a playoff game.

"He wants to play. He’s ready to play ... He’s dying to play," Kerr said.



Steve Kerr explains why Steph Curry is still out pic.twitter.com/oCCjRwwZMx — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 29, 2018



Curry has not played since injuring his left groin in a Nov. 8 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green (toe) has yet to resume practicing and will miss at least two more games.