NBA announces first betting-data partnerships in U.S. with Sportradar, Genius Sports

NEW YORK -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced its first betting data partnerships in the U.S. Beginning this NBA season, Sportradar and Genius Sports will have the non-exclusive rights to distribute official NBA betting data to licensed sports betting operators in the U.S.

As more states legalize sports betting, Genius Sports and Sportradar will work closely with the NBA to ensure those who choose to bet on sports legally have access to official NBA betting data through licensed gaming operators in their respective states. This will include official betting data for all NBA and WNBA games, including the preseason, regular season and playoffs.

Along with official NBA betting data, each company will also be authorized to distribute betting data products on a real-time basis to licensed sports betting operators and platform providers.

“We are excited to continue working with the NBA on this multi-faceted partnership that now also covers the U.S. We have invested in this partnership as it is not only a tremendous opportunity for us, but ultimately for the fans of the NBA,” said Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar. “With sports betting being so new to the United States, we will look to utilize our vast global experience in the space to implement innovative feeds and products to give fans and partners an amazing experience."

"We are pleased that the NBA has chosen Genius Sports as an official data partner in the US. We look forward to using NBA data to provide licensed US sports books with our suite of market leading in-game basketball betting products and services,” said Mark Locke, Chief Executive Officer of Genius Sports. “We are world renowned for driving innovation in basketball sports betting and look forward to inspiring a more engaging betting experience for NBA fans.”

“Sportradar and Genius Sports are proven leaders in data distribution and will deliver unparalleled, real-time official NBA betting data,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “As the sports betting landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, these new partnerships will provide robust and reliable data to ensure the best possible gaming experience for our fans in the U.S.”