About Last Night: Westbrook makes more triple-double history

Russell Westbrook continues to make triple-double history.

In leading the Thunder past the Cavs 100-83, Westbrook collected 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists for his 107th career triple-double, tying Jason Kidd for third all-time. Westbrook now trails only Magic Johnson (138) and Oscar Robertson (181) for the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

Kidd took 1,247 games to reach 107, while Westbrook needed only 760.

Westbrook addressed the media after the game and spoke from the heart.

"I am extremely blessed and humbled to be able to go out and play and compete in the NBA," Westbrook said. "Just to be named with Jason Kidd and Magic and Oscar and those guys, I could have never dreamt about being able to even sit here talking to you guys. I take everything in and never take anything for granted."

This particular Westbrook triple-double was unique. It's rare to see a triple-double that includes at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. Westbrook has pulled it off four times in his career, but only six other players in the past 35 years have accomplished the feat.





To cap the historic night, Westbrook delivered one more clutch assist:

Doncic puts on show vs. Rockets

Rookie sensation Luka Doncic created a personal highlight mixtape in the first half of the Mavs' 128-108 victory over the Rockets.

Doncic's first points of the game came on a difficult 3-point attempt. Doncic took James Harden one-on-one and drilled a fallaway corner 3. Nothing but net.



Later in the first quarter, Doncic took advantage of a defensive lapse by the Rockets and attacked the rim with a monster slam.



Doncic ended the first half by pulling up for a 39-foot buzzer-beater to give Dallas an 18-point lead.



Doncic sat out the fourth quarter and finished with 20 points, six rebounds, three 3-pointers made, two assists and one steal.

Lillard catches fire in third quarter

Trailing by 11 points early in the third quarter, it looked like the Blazers were headed for a fourth consecutive loss.

That's when Damian Lillard took over, scoring 23 points in the quarter on 7-of-9 shooting from distance. Lillard set a franchise record with 10 3-pointers on his way to 41 points, and the Blazers held off the Magic 115-112.



Damian Lillard heats up for 23 PTS (7 3PM) in the 3rd quarter on @NBATV! #RipCity 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/i3OyVeSfrs — NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2018



Lillard, who did not realize he was at 10 3-pointers, surpassed the previous Portland record of nine 3s that he shared with Nicolas Batum.

"I honestly didn't know I had made 10. If I would have known that I would have went for it," Lillard said, adding with a smile, "What is it? Fourteen? Oh, I could have got that, too."

Dunk of the night

Timberwolves rookie Josh Okogie hasn't seen much time on the court since Robert Covington and Dario Saric arrived in the Jimmy Butler trade from the 76ers.

With the Wolves cruising to 128-89 victory over the Spurs, Okogie got a chance to play 10 minutes -- and he didn’t waste it.

Okogie made three 3-pointers, handed out two assists and threw down a powerful dunk that brought the crowd and the Wolves bench to its feet.



Stat of the night

James Harden posted his first triple-double of the season and also added six steals to join Magic Johnson as the only players in NBA history with at least 25 points, 17 assists, 11 rebounds and six steals in a single game since steals became an official statistic in 1973-74. Johnson did it on March 29, 1981.