Legendary Moments In NBA History: Thomas becomes Pistons' all-time leading scorer

Legends Profile: Isiah Thomas

Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas made history on Dec. 1, 1991, when he passed Bob Lanier for the top spot on the Pistons' all-time scoring list.

Thomas scored 22 points in the game against the Houston Rockets to move past Lanier's record of 15,488 points.

Thomas retired in 1994 with career averages of 19.2 points, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He remains the Pistons' all-time leader in career points (18,822), assists (9,061), steals (1,861) and field goals made (7,194).

The 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000.

* * *

