Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to participate in practice on Tuesday with no restrictions in advance of a possible return to action Thursday against the East-leading Raptors, coach Steve Kerr told the media on Monday.

Curry has missed the Warriors' past 10 games, including Monday's outing against the Magic, with a left groin strain.

The two-time Kia MVP is averaging 29.5 points and 5.2 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, who were just 4-5 without him entering Monday's action.