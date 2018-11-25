Legendary Moments In NBA History: Abdul-Jabbar passes Robertson on all-time scoring list

> Box Score: Lakers 117, Spurs 96

On Nov. 25, 1981, Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar moved past former teammate Oscar Robertson for No. 2 on the NBA's all-time points scored leaderboard.

Abdul-Jabbar scored the 26,711th point of his career to pass Robertson in a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers won the game 117-96, with Abdul-Jabbar finishing with 15 points.

Abdul-Jabbar would eventually cement his name at the top of the NBA's all-time scoring list when he completed his legendary career in 1989 with 38,387 points.

The 19-time All-Star retired with career averages of 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks over his 20-year career that included stops in Los Angeles and Milwaukee.