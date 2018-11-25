Report: MRI confirms sprained toe for Warriors' Green

Draymond Green's status will remain day-to-day after an MRI revealed a right toe sprain for the three-time All-Star, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Green has missed the last five games for Golden State, including Saturday's narrow 117-116 victory over Sacramento. The former second-round pick is averaging a career-low 6.9 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals.