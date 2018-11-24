Around The League
Rockets to rest Chris Paul against Cavaliers

Nov 24, 2018 6:29 PM ET

Chris Paul is being rested on the second night of a back-to-back.

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul is being rested against Cleveland on the second of games on consecutive days.

Houston (9-8) visited the Cavaliers on Saturday, a day after Paul scored 20 points in 37 minutes in an overtime loss at Detroit that ended the Rockets' five-game winning streak.

A nine-time All-Star, Paul is second on the team with an average 17.9 points in 15 games. He leads the Rockets in assists with a 7.7 average. Paul, 33, is in 14th season.

Cleveland (3-14) defeated Philadelphia on Friday and was trying to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
 

