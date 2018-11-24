Donovan Mitchell exits game with rib contusion

A rib contusion forced Donovan Mitchell leave Friday's game against the Lakers after the second-year guard played just 12 minutes. The Jazz had no update on Mitchell's condition as of Friday night.

Mitchell is averaging 21.6 points per game for the Jazz, who have lost three straight and five of their last six.

"He's our leading scorer and it impacts the game," Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters after Friday's loss. "But I don't think our guys -- it's not a crutch or an excuse. I like the fact that our guys kept competing... other guys got to pick it up."