Donovan Mitchell exits game with rib contusion

From NBA.com Staff

Nov 24, 2018 2:10 AM ET

A rib contusion forced Donovan Mitchell leave Friday's game against the Lakers after the second-year guard played just 12 minutes. The Jazz had no update on Mitchell's condition as of Friday night.

Mitchell is averaging 21.6 points per game for the Jazz, who have lost three straight and five of their last six.

"He's our leading scorer and it impacts the game," Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters after Friday's loss. "But I don't think our guys -- it's not a crutch or an excuse. I like the fact that our guys kept competing... other guys got to pick it up."

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.