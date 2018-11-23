Warriors' Curry not hurt in multicar accident

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- The Golden State Warriors say star Stephen Curry wasn't injured after two drivers hit his car on an Oakland freeway.

Authorities say Curry was driving a black Porsche on Friday when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car.

#BREAKING: Golden State Warriors star @StephenCurry30 involved in multi-vehicle crash in Oakland, appears to be OK https://t.co/xHNVggesW8pic.twitter.com/X3w3hs8HbJ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 23, 2018

California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza said Curry stopped in the center median and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche.

Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash.

The two-time MVP is out with a strained left groin that's scheduled to be re-evaluated Saturday. Curry was scheduled to miss his eighth and ninth straight games when the Warriors play at home Friday and Saturday nights.

He was hurt Nov. 8 against the Bucks.