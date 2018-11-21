Carter reaches 25,000 career points with dunk

Playing in his 1,423rd regular-season game, Vince Carter became the 22nd player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points.

Fittingly, he got there with a dunk.



"Vince DUNKS IT... FOR 25,000!"



With the slam, Vince Carter is the 22nd player in @NBAHistory to surpass 25,000 career points!#TrueToAtlanta#ThisIsWhyWePlaypic.twitter.com/J4ljvBwa4O — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2018



Carter pulled with one point of 25,000 when he sank two free throws after a video review overruled the original call he was fouled on a 3-pointer. On Atlanta's final possession, he missed a jumper before scoring the game's final basket on a jam, giving him 14 points for the game and 25,001 for his career.

Players from both teams hugged Carter at midcourt.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also offered congratulations thanked Carter for being a true ambassador of the game.



"That's simply incredible and a testament to what we all admire in you."@NBA commissioner Adam Silver congratulates @mrvincecarter15 on his 25,000th career point. pic.twitter.com/Yuzmrx5RYt — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) November 22, 2018



Carter began the night 13 points shy of the mark. The Hawks were pulling for Carter, in his 21st season, to reach the milestone against his former Toronto team. He sank a 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining and, clearly aiming for the milestone, missed two more 3s before being fouled with 33.9 seconds.