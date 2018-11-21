Around The League
Carter reaches 25,000 career points with dunk

From NBA media reports

Nov 21, 2018 10:38 PM ET

 

Vince Carter earns 25,000 career points in the most fitting way possible.

Playing in his 1,423rd regular-season game, Vince Carter became the 22nd player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points.

Fittingly, he got there with a dunk.
 


Carter pulled with one point of 25,000 when he sank two free throws after a video review overruled the original call he was fouled on a 3-pointer. On Atlanta's final possession, he missed a jumper before scoring the game's final basket on a jam, giving him 14 points for the game and 25,001 for his career.

Players from both teams hugged Carter at midcourt.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also offered congratulations thanked Carter for being a true ambassador of the game.
 


Carter began the night 13 points shy of the mark. The Hawks were pulling for Carter, in his 21st season, to reach the milestone against his former Toronto team. He sank a 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining and, clearly aiming for the milestone, missed two more 3s before being fouled with 33.9 seconds.

