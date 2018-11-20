Wizards' Dwight Howard sidelined with lingering glute injury

Nov 20, 2018 6:39 PM ET

Dwight Howard is averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season.

WASHINGTON (AP)  -- Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard is sitting out Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a gluteal injury.

Howard, who missed the first seven games of the season with the injury, left Sunday's game against Portland in the second quarter when he aggravated the injury.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks says he hopes Howard will be able to play in Friday's game at Toronto.

Howard is averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Second-year player Thomas Bryant is getting his first NBA start at center in Howard's place.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.