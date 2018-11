CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls announced today that guard Denzel Valentine has been diagnosed with ongoing ankle instability. After being evaluated by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Valentine will undergo a surgical reconstruction by Dr. Anderson the week of Nov. 26 with an anticipated recovery time of four-to-six months.

He is expected to make a full recovery and have a normal summer of offseason training leading into training camp for the 2019-20 season.