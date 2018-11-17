Hornets honor 30th anniversary team

The best of purple and teal basketball took to the court on Saturday night to mark 30 years since NBA basketball arrived in Charlotte. Many of the names and and faces are iconic to the franchise, especially during their well-regarded mid-90s era that saw them earn three 50-win seasons.

From 5-foot-3 Muggsy Bogues to 6-foot-10 Alonzo Mourning to current All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, Hornets fans were treated to seeing a generation's worth of talent and nostalgia gathered in one place for a halftime ceremony. Other members of the anniversary team included Kendall Gill, Larry Johnson, Al Jefferson, Dell Curry, Glen Rice, Baron Davis and Gerald Wallace.