Payton fractures pinky in return to Pelicans' lineup

The Associated Press

Nov 16, 2018 11:48 PM ET

Elfrid Payton just missed nine games with a sprained right ankle.

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Pelicans say point guard Elfrid Payton has a fractured finger on his left hand.

Payton injured his finger in the first quarter of his first game back on Friday night after he'd missed New Orleans' nine previous games with a right ankle sprain.

Soon after, Payton was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the New York Knicks.

Acquired as a free agent this past offseason, Payton has played in six games for New Orleans. He entered Friday night's games with averages 11.6 points and 6.4 assists through his first five games, but did not have a point or assist in eight minutes against New York before his latest injury.

