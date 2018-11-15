Rajon Rondo sidelined with broken right hand

Lakers' guard is expected to miss 'a few weeks' due to injury

NBA.com Staff

Nov 15, 2018 1:23 AM ET

Rajon Rondo injured his hand against the Blazers on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo will miss "a few weeks" with a broken right hand, coach Luke Walton announced on Wednesday night.

Rondo suffered the injury during the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Rondo finished the game with three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Rondo is expected to miss four weeks due to the injury.

Rondo is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds during his first 10 games with the Lakers

