Rajon Rondo sidelined with broken right hand

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo will miss "a few weeks" with a broken right hand, coach Luke Walton announced on Wednesday night.

Rondo suffered the injury during the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Rondo finished the game with three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes.

We’ll get more details on this later; Walton just found out the results prior to his press conference. But he did note that Rondo hit his hand on the floor, presumably when he stole the ball from Nurkic in the 4th Q. Walton said he wasn’t sure and would have to check the tape. https://t.co/Ur2xgYRtsW — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 15, 2018

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Rondo is expected to miss four weeks due to the injury.

Rondo is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds during his first 10 games with the Lakers.