NBA promotes five referees to 2018-19 officiating staff

NEW YORK -- NBA G League referees Mousa Dagher, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Matt Myers, Phenizee Ransom and Natalie Sago have been promoted to full-time NBA staff officials, it was announced today by Monty McCutchen, NBA Vice President, Head of Referee Development and Training.

The five officials join Brandon Adair as new additions to the full-time NBA officiating staff. Adair was added to the staff at the start of the 2018-19 season.

“These officials have excelled in the specific performance areas that warranted working NBA games on a regular basis,” said McCutchen. “All five referees have achieved the pinnacle of their profession and will continue to work on their craft as they join the NBA officiating staff.”

In addition to their NBA assignments this season, the five new staff officials will continue to officiate NBA G League games. All NBA referees with fewer than four years of service in the NBA work NBA G League games to gain additional experience as Crew Chiefs and develop as leaders.

New Full-Time NBA Staff Officials

Mousa Dagher (Burbank, Calif.) is in his third season as an NBA G League referee. He officiated his first NBA regular-season game on Oct. 24. Dagher also has six years of collegiate officiating experience. A Syrian native, Dagher moved to the United States in 2006 at age 15.

Ashley Moyer-Gleich (Camp Hill, Pa.) is in her third season as an NBA G League referee, and she also officiated WNBA games in the 2018 season. She officiated her first NBA regular-season game on Oct. 22. Moyer-Gleich played basketball at Millersville University in Pennsylvania.

Matt Myers (Jefferson City, Mo.) is in his 12th season as an NBA G League referee. He has officiated 15 NBA regular-season games. His experience also includes two seasons in the WNBA and 12 years in the collegiate ranks. Myers majored in Electrical Engineering at Hampton University in Virginia.

Phenizee Ransom (East Point, Ga.) is in his seventh season as an NBA G League referee. His NBA G League assignments have included the Finals in 2017 and 2018. Ransom has officiated 13 NBA regular-season games. He played basketball at Winston-Salem State University and the University of Georgia.

Natalie Sago (Farmington, Mo.) is in her fourth season as an NBA G League referee, and she has officiated three seasons in the WNBA. Sago officiated her first NBA regular-season game on Oct. 22. She played high school basketball and college softball at Jefferson College and Drury University in Missouri.