Former Atlanta Hawks GM and longtime front-office executive Wes Wilcox joins John Schuhmann and me to give us a GM's perspective on the major storylines to start the NBA season.

From Philadelphia to Houston to Utah to Golden State, we dig into how front offices operate during the early stages of an NBA season.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for a new episode every Monday and Thursday this season!