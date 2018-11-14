Report: Warriors to make ruling soon on Curry's status

The Golden State Warriors, who have played without Stephen Curry for their last three games, are expected to soon know if he will be back for a key road trip.

A team spokesman told Logan Murdock of The Mercury News that a ruling on Curry's status for the Warriors' upcoming trip should come Wednesday. Curry has been sidelined since Friday with a moderate left groin strain and has missed Golden State's last three games, including last night's 110-103 home win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors' next game is Thursday against the Rockets (8 p.m. ET, TNT) in Houston. After that, the Warriors will stay in Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday (8:30 ET, NBA League Pass) and San Antonio Spurs on Sunday (7 ET, NBA TV). After that road trip, Golden State returns home to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (10:30 ET, ESPN) on Wednesday and Portland Trail Blazers (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass) on Friday.

This season, Curry is averaging 29.5 ppg, 6.1 apg and 5 rpg in 12 games played. Guard Quinn Cook has started during Curry's absence, averaging 17.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during that stretch.