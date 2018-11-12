Warriors' Curry out at least two more games; Green, Livingston to return

* Tonight on NBA TV: Warriors vs. Clippers (10:30 ET)

The Golden State Warriors will again be without their top scorer for at least two more games.

Guard Stephen Curry, sidelined since Friday with a moderate left groin strain, will not play in tonight's road game with the LA Clippers. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Monday afternoon Curry will sit out both sides of the Warriors' back-to-back games. Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow night (10:30 ET, NBA TV).

Steph Curry will sit both sides of this back-to-back. Already ruled out tomorrow vs Hawks. Kerr said they’re being extra careful: “New injury for him...He’s never had a groin strain.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 12, 2018

While Curry is out, there is good news on the horizon for the Warriors. All-Star forward Draymond Green (right toe sprain) and reserve guard Shaun Livingston (right foot soreness) will both play tonight, Kerr said.

Curry underwent an MRI exam Friday but the Warriors will wait a few days to fully determine the severity of the injury. Coach Steve Kerr said it doesn't appear to be significant.

"This doesn't look like it's going to be a long-term injury. He's disappointed but it could have been a lot worse," Kerr said. "We'll just monitor his progress over the next several days."

Guard Quinn Cook got the start in Curry's place on Friday and filled in admirably, scoring a career-high 27 points on 11-for-16 shooting. He is expected to get the start against the Clippers.

