Report: Anthony exploring possible 'landing spots'

With Carmelo Anthony's tenure in Houston apparently at an end, the 10-time All-Star is reportedly exploring options to continue his career elsewhere.

ESPN reported Monday that Anthony's representatives spent the day gathering information from various teams to determine where he might be able to play next.

According to the same report, there are no ongoing discussions between Anthony and the Rockets despite general manager Daryl Morey's recent denial of previous reports that he will soon be waived. Anthony, who joined the Rockets as a free agent during the offseason, has been listed as ill over the past two games.

"It's unfair that there's all this speculation on just one person," Morey said. "I understand it he's obviously a Hall of Famer. But it's unfair."

Anthony, 34, is averaging 13.4 points on 40.5-percent shooting in 10 games with the Rockets, who are 5-7 after reaching the Western Conference finals last season.

It follows a disappointing campaign with Oklahoma City in which his play dropped considerably following eight straight All-Star appearances with the Knicks and Nuggets.

* * *