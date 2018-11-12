Nets guard LeVert suffers serious leg injury

Nets guard Caris LeVert was taken off the court on a gurney Monday at Target Center in Minneapolis after suffering a serious lower leg injury in the final seconds of the first half.

An eerie hush falls over the Target Center crowd as Caris Levert crashes to the ground with a serious leg injury. Stretcher immediately comes out. Scary situation. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 13, 2018

LeVert was injured while contesting a drive by Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie with 3.7 seconds remaining in first half. Players from both teams were shaken up as LeVert received medical attention before being wheeled off the court in obvious distress.

Caris LeVert stretchered off court after suffering gruesome leg injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SJTVrtZDTY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2018

LeVert is averaging a career-high 19 points per game in his third season with the Nets.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.