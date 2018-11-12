Nets guard LeVert suffers serious leg injury

NBA.com staff reports

Nov 12, 2018 9:23 PM ET

Nets guard Caris LeVert was taken off the court on a gurney Monday at Target Center in Minneapolis after suffering a serious lower leg injury in the final seconds of the first half.

LeVert was injured while contesting a drive by Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie with 3.7 seconds remaining in first half. Players from both teams were shaken up as LeVert received medical attention before being wheeled off the court in obvious distress. 

LeVert is averaging a career-high 19 points per game in his third season with the Nets. 

This story will be updated as further information becomes available. 

