Legendary Moments in NBA history: Love records 30-30 game

Ten games into the 2010-11 season, Kevin Love made it known he was on his way to becoming one of the better double-double threats of his era.

On Nov. 12, 2010, Love made history with 31 points and 31 rebounds in a 112-103 Minnesota Timberwolves win against the New York Knicks. He set a team record with 31 rebounds, breaking the mark set by Al Jefferson on Jan. 13, 2010, and became the first player with 30-plus points and 30-plus rebounds in a game since Moses Malone on Feb. 11, 1982.

Love grabbed 15 boards in the third quarter alone to will the Timberwolves to victory. "It seemed like no matter what anybody did I was going to go and get those rebounds. I don’t know what to tell you," Love said sheepishly. "I impressed myself. I don’t even know what to say to be honest with you."

Aside from joining the Hall of Famer Malone in elite company, he also joined another Hall of Famer in NBA lore with his game. Love's 30-30 game made him the first player with 30 or more rebounds in a game since Charles Barkley did so on Nov. 2, 1996.

Overall, in the 2010-11 season, Love had 13 games where he recorded 20 or more rebounds and led the league in rebounds per game (15.2). Starting with that season, Love would average at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in six of his next eight seasons.

* * *

