John Schuhmann and I analyze the Philadelphia 76ers' trade for Jimmy Butler and discuss how he will fit next to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Then we break down Schuhmann's Week 5 NBA.com Power Rankings, where the Blazers rose after an undefeated week and the Rockets continue to struggle as Carmelo Anthony is reportedly close to an exit from the team.

