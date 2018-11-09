Curry (strained groin) won't play Saturday vs. Nets

The good news for the Golden State Warriors is that Stephen Curry's MRI revealed a strained groin. The bad news for the Warriors is Curry will miss at least the next game.

Curry had an MRI today on the adductor strain he suffered in the third quarter of last night's 134-111 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the MRI revealed Curry has a groin strain and will miss Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets (8:30 ET, NBA League Pass). Third-year guard Quinn Cook will start in Curry's place against the Nets.

However, Curry and the Warriors are taking solace in the fact Curry's injury was not more serious.

"It's something we're going to evaluate over the next few days. He's still sore," Kerr said. "It's a strained groin ... but the MRI was encouraging. It will kind of a day-to-day thing. He's going to be out until he's healthy and ready to go."

Additionally, Kerr said it would "be at least a few days before he even gets on the floor." The Warriors will also be without forward Draymond Green and veteran guard Shaun Livingston for the Nets game, although both are getting closer to returning. Kerr said Curry was "a little bummed out, but I think the MRI was basically good news ... It could've been a lot worse."

Curry grabbed at his inner thigh after trying to contest a shot by Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe in transition at the 6:49 mark of the third quarter on Thursday. He stayed in the game briefly but then checked out and headed to the locker room. Limited to 51 games last season, Curry finished 5-for-14 from the field for 10 points in 26 minutes.