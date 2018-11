Stephen Curry headed to the locker room with 6:56 left in the third quarter and will not return to the Bucks-Warriors game.

Injury update: Stephen Curry (left adductor strain) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 9, 2018

The Warriors were already playing without Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston.

Curry, who finished 5-for-14 from the field for 10 points in 26 minutes, will undergo an MRI exam on Friday.

The injury may have happened on this play: