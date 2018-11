John Schuhmann and I are joined by Candace Buckner of the Washington Post to analyze the Washington Wizards' disappointing 2-8 start to the season.

Plus, we discuss the Lakers' first game with Tyson Chandler and look ahead to Thursday night's Bucks vs. Warriors game (10:30 ET, TNT).

