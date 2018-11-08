Around The League
Draymond Green out vs. Bucks with sprained toe

From NBA media reports

Nov 8, 2018 5:08 PM ET

The Warriors will be without Draymond Green against the Bucks tonight.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is out with a right toe sprain against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, coach Steve Kerr announced after practice on Wednesday. 

"It's just day to day," Kerr said after practice. "No concern long term. So we'll just monitor it each day, and we're so early in the season, obviously we'll be cautious. We'll see how it plays out."

Green injured his toe against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. 

Warriors guard Shaun Livingston will also miss the matchup as he continues to be sidelined by foot soreness. 

