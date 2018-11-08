Draymond Green out vs. Bucks with sprained toe

* Tonight on TNT: Bucks vs. Warriors (10:30 ET)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is out with a right toe sprain against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, coach Steve Kerr announced after practice on Wednesday.

"It's just day to day," Kerr said after practice. "No concern long term. So we'll just monitor it each day, and we're so early in the season, obviously we'll be cautious. We'll see how it plays out."

Green injured his toe against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Warriors guard Shaun Livingston will also miss the matchup as he continues to be sidelined by foot soreness.

