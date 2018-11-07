Wolves' Butler should play tonight against Lakers

* Tonight on ESPN: Timberwolves vs. Lakers (10:30 ET)

In search of their first road win of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves should have their top scorer in the lineup tonight.

Per coach Tom Thibodeau, swingman Jimmy Butler "should be a go" against the Lakers after Butler's status for the game was somewhat in doubt. Butler played in Minnesota's last game, a 120-109 road loss to the LA Clippers on Monday, but seemed uncertain after the game about his status for tonight.

The Wolves will not have point guard Jeff Teague in the lineup, as he has missed the last four games with a left knee contusion. Veteran Derrick Rose started vs. the Clippers and will start tonight in Teague's place.

Butler leads the Wolves in scoring (22 points per game) and steals (2.4 steals per game) and ranks second on the team in blocks (1.1 blocks per game). Minnesota fell to 0-6 on the road after Monday's loss to the Clippers and, overall, the Wolves have lost their last three road games by an average of 19.3 points.

Minnesota closes out its five-game road trip on Friday against the Sacramento Kings (10 ET, NBA League Pass). The Wolves are one of four teams -- the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers are the others -- without a road victory in 2018-19.