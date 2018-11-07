Spurs' White makes season debut vs. Heat

The Spurs' backcourt is starting to get a tad bit healthier.

Guard Derrick White, who suffered a left plantar fascia tear in the preseason that has sidelined him since, returned to make his season debut in San Antonio's game against the Miami Heat.

Derrick White is available and will make his season debut tonight in Miami. #GoSpursGopic.twitter.com/AfU42VnjPF — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 7, 2018

White is expected to ease his way back into NBA action, building minutes game by game. He has been playing 3-on-3 and simulated 5-on-5 games with the Spurs G League affiliate to get back into playin shape.

Popovich told reporters today that he has been happy with the work Bryn Forbes has done as the fill-in starter during White's absence, writes Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

"It worked out, because we needed it so far," Popovich said regarding Forbes' run as point guard. "We'll continue to probably need him in some way, shape or form at that position."

Forbes filled in solidly for the Spurs, averaging 12.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.4 assists per game in 28.6 minutes per game. Veteran backup guard Patty Mills has also played well in an increased role, averaging 9.7 ppg while shooting 45.9 percent on 3-pointers.

The Spurs lost Dejounte Murray for the season with an ACL injury and rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV has missed several weeks while recovering from a torn meniscus suffered during the team's scrimmage on Oct. 3. Despite the injury issues, the Spurs are 6-3 and have won four of their last five games to claim an early lead in the Southwest Division.