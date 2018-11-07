Raptors' Leonard (left ankle) questionable against Kings

Kawhi Leonard could be back in the Toronto Raptors' lineup tonight.

The team has listed him as questionable against the Sacramento Kings (10 ET, NBA League Pass) with left ankle soreness. In addition, reserve forward Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation) is out for tonight's game.

Leonard missed the Raptors' past two games because of ankle soreness after suffering the injury late in the fourth quarter on Friday against the Phoenix Suns. This season, Leonard leads Toronto in scoring (26.1 ppg), free throw attempts (41), rebounds (7.6 rpg), and steals (2.0 spg). At 10-1, the Raptors are off to their best start in franchise history.

The Raptors are listing Kawhi Leonard (left ankle soreness) as questionable vs the Kings tonight. Norman Powell is out with the left shoulder subluxation (partial dislocation). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 7, 2018

Leonard missed two games last month, skipping half of two back-to-back sets.