About Last Night: Hassan Whiteside unstoppable in victory

Hassan Whiteside dominated in the Heat's 95-88 win over the Spurs, imposing his will early with 18 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks (!) before halftime on Wednesday. He became the first player in franchise history to record eight blocks in a half.

The 7-foot center finished with 29 points, 20 rebounds and nine blocks, a line no player has posted since Hakeem Olajuwon in Dec. 1989.

He was everywhere against San Antonio, disrupting shots and immediately running the floor to feast on the other end. His offense provided a lift to a team that was without Goran Dragic and Dwyane Wade, while his defense wreaked havoc and helped hold the Spurs to a season-low 88 points.

"You seen guys, they stopped shooting, they stopped shooting around me," Whiteside said on Spurs players feeling his impact in the paint. "They started kicking it out to the 3. And guys were just turning the ball over just to keep me from blocking their shots."

Indeed they were. Here's an example of the Spurs turning it over in the fourth quarter due to Whiteside's presence.

Miami earned its first victory over San Antonio since 2014.

Flashback moments in L.A.

It seemed like 2011 all over again. LeBron James was wearing a headband. Tyson Chandler was giving his team extra opportunities with classic tip outs. And Derrick Rose scored over 30 points just for Tom Thibodeau's squad to fall short to a James-lead team. We sure it's the right year?

The Lakers win a thriller over the Timberwolves behind LeBron James' near triple-double.

Poster party

Let's take a brief moment to look at some of the mesmerizing posters from Wednesday, please.

We saw Donovan Mitchell take flight in the throwback Jazz threads during last year's Slam Dunk competition. He's now donning the fresh uniform in live action and making actual defenders his props.



Andre Drummond should consider making Domantas Sabonis his real estate agent. Problem solved.



All in Rodney's neighborhood.

Some classic slams

Aaron Gordon goes full "Mailman" to the delight of the Jazz.



LeBron James brings the "Statue of Liberty" to Los Angeles.

And there was this...

Rookie Allonzo Trier sends the veteran Hawk flying.

From NBA to WWE?

Enes Kanter said earlier this year he plans to seriously consider a move to the WWE once his career is over.

He clearly looks well-prepared.

"Obviously, I was in the air, and then I flipped," Kanter said after the game. "I’m OK right now. I’m trying to get ready for my next WWE career. I’m fine... I watch a lot of wrestling so I know how to duck. I know how to save my neck."

Shout out to @WWE



Working on my next career 💪 pic.twitter.com/HEMHSO68Wl — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) November 8, 2018

Very much alike

Nothing better than a jersey swap between blood bros. Nothing crazier than both of them having the same stat line against each other. Both Jrue and Justin Holiday scored exactly 17 points on exactly 6-for-16 shooting in their first clash of the season.

Link leftovers

Steph beats Klay in shooting contest during practice

Make it six straight wins for OKC

Hollywood helping out Rajon Rondo’s acting skills