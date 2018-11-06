Mavs' Doncic (ankle) to play against Wizards

* Tonight on NBA TV: Wizards vs. Mavericks (8 ET)

Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Luka Doncic will be ready to go tonight, it seems.

The Mavs' leading scorer sat out Sunday's practice with a sore right ankle, but took part in Monday's practice and went through shootaround this morning. He has been cleared to play and will be in the lineup against the Wizards.

Doncic told reporters he's "not 100 percent, but I'll play for sure" while adding that he doesn't want to miss any games this season. He also said he's been keeping track of how fellow standout rookies Trae Young (of the Atlanta Hawks) and Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) are performing this season.

"I knew they were going to do real good. I’m not really worried about that. I'm worried about my team," Doncic said. "We’re not really good right now and that’s all I'm worry about."

Doncic is averaging 19.4 points per game and ranks second on the Mavs in rebounds (6.6 rpg) and assists (4.6 apg) this season, too. Backup guard Devin Harris practiced Monday after straining his left hamstring on opening night against the Phoenix Suns. Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said Monday he didn't think Harris would play against Washington.

“I see him on the unlikely side to play, but I don’t know that for sure,” Carlisle said. “He is doing better.”

In addition, forward Dirk Nowitzki was on the floor drilling in some jump shots after Monday’s practice. Nowitzki is still recovering from ankle surgery, which took place on Apr. 5.

“He is out here a little more each day,” Carlisle said. “That’s very positive and encouraging.”