Around The League
Around The League

Thunder's Russell Westbrook leaves after turning left ankle vs. Pelicans

Nov 5, 2018 10:08 PM ET

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Thunder guard Russell Westbrook left Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after coming down hard on the side of his left ankle.

 A team spokesman said it was a sprain.  After falling, he pounded the ground in frustration before limping off the court. The Thunder led 84-77 with 4:25 left in the third quarter when he was injured.

Westbrook missed the preseason and the first two games of the regular season after having a procedure on his right knee.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double the past two seasons and was the league MVP in 2016-17. He entered this game averaging 25.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists.
 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.