Report: Cavaliers agree to deal with Larry Drew

The Cleveland Cavaliers have come to a contract agreement with Larry Drew for the rest of the 2018-19 season, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Larry Drew and Cavaliers have agreed on a deal for rest of season and partial guarantee for next season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2018

Drew will be the head coach for rest of this season and has an agreement for 2019-20 if Cavs choose to keep him — or will get a buyout payment should team decide to move on to a new coach, sources said. https://t.co/Jseeh7U20U — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2018

The deal reportedly includes a partial guarantee for next season. Drew reportedly had been reluctant to accept the team's coaching position without a restructuring of his contract.

Drew took over the Cavaliers as interim coach when Tyronn Lue was officially dismissed on Oct. 28. The Cavaliers are 1-2 since Lue was let go and sit at 1-8 for the season.