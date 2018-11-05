Report: Cavaliers agree to deal with Larry Drew

NBA.com staff reports

Nov 5, 2018 5:31 PM ET

Larry Drew will stick with the Cavaliers for the remainder of the season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have come to a contract agreement with Larry Drew for the rest of the 2018-19 season, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal reportedly includes a partial guarantee for next season. Drew reportedly had been reluctant to accept the team's coaching position without a restructuring of his contract. 

Drew took over the Cavaliers as interim coach when Tyronn Lue was officially dismissed on Oct. 28. The Cavaliers are 1-2 since Lue was let go and sit at 1-8 for the season.

