Brown wants to fix flaws in Sixers after 0-5 start on road

NEW YORK (AP) -- At home, they can beat anybody.

On the road, the Philadelphia 76ers only beat themselves.

That's what they did Sunday night in Brooklyn, committing an NBA season-high 28 turnovers in a 122-97 loss. A team that was expected to be among the Eastern Conference contenders is only 6-5, and the 76ers are 0-5 outside Philadelphia.

"We are not, right now, at this present moment, amongst the royalty in the East and we understand that," coach Brett Brown said. "And it's a badge that we want. It's in us. But at this moment, after 11 games, that's not where we are. And that's OK.

"This group does have fight, this group does have pride and we will find a way to move on, move up, move forward and that's my job."

The 76ers were routed at Toronto, Milwaukee and Boston, but those are three of the top teams in the conference. The loss in Brooklyn, their most lopsided of the season, was such a pitiful performance - Brown called it "unacceptable"- that the coach made sure to stress that it was an outlier for his team.