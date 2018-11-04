Kawhi sitting out Raptors-Lakers with sore left foot

The much anticipated Kawhi Leonard-LeBron James showdown will have to wait.

About 90 minutes before tipoff, Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced Leonard would be unavailable Sunday night due to left foot soreness.

“He’s (Leonard) out... We’re gonna start OG in his place.” - Coach Nurse pic.twitter.com/bx8JhiwR0i — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 5, 2018

The decision deprived Lakers fans of their only chance to see Leonard at Staples Center this season. Unless, of course, the Raptors and Lakers meet in The Finals.

Leonard injured his left foot late in the fourth quarter of Toronto's win at Phoenix on Friday night, and Nurse says the Raptors are being careful with their superstar.

Leonard, who is averaging 26.1 points, 3.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds, is sitting out for the third time in his first 10 games with the Raptors. He missed two games last month, skipping half of two back-to-back sets.