James Harden expected to return, Eric Gordon out against Bulls on Saturday night

The Houston Rockets continue to struggle with injuries to start the 2018-19 NBA season.

Guard Eric Gordon will miss tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls with a sore leg. The injury comes just as reigning Kia NBA MVP James Harden is set to return from a left hamstring injury that caused him to miss the team's last three games. Harden is expected to return for tonight's game against the Bulls, according to Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle.

Gordon has struggled to start the season, but he remains a key contributor for the Rockets as they battle back from an unexpected 2-5 start to the season. Gordon is averaging 15.0 points on career lows of 32.1 percent shooting from the field and 23.6 percent from 3-point.

In addition to Gordon, forward James Ennis is questionable for tonight's game with a sore right hamstring. Ennis missed three games with a strained right hamstring before returning to play 19 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.