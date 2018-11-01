Around The League
Mitchell (hamstring) MRI negative, out Friday vs. Grizzlies

Nov 1, 2018 8:47 PM ET

Donovan Mitchell will miss Friday's game against Memphis due to right hamstring tightness.

SALT LAKE CITY – The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell:

Mitchell (right hamstring tightness) was examined Thursday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing and the MRI was negative. Mitchell will be out for tomorrow’s game against Memphis. 

The 2017-18 unanimous All-Rookie First Team selection is in his second season with the Jazz and currently averaging 23.3 points, 4.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in seven games played.

