'Randomness' from new coach Budenholzer gives Bucks fresh direction

It was all Mike Budenholzer could do not to break out a clipboard. But given the circumstances and the atmosphere at the Manhattan health club where his newest NBA team voluntarily had assembled, that almost certainly would have spoiled the mood.

“Basically there were no X’s and O’s,” Budenholzer said. “That was a little bit frustrating: ‘Hey, they’re all together …’ ”

But this wasn’t Budenholzer’s party. The Bucks -- about 17 or 18 of the players along with their new coach and his staff -- had been invited to New York in August by what started as a group text between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Matthew Dellavedova.

It was their stab at the sort of offseason workout-and-bonding thing James Harden did with members of the Houston Rockets in the Bahamas, that LeBron James had been doing for years in Miami. It was borne from an excitement to get going with Budenholzer, a new coach with a new system to be played out in a new building in 2018-19, and a realization that -- with so many changes and adjustments coming their way -- starting their trek along the learning curve could only help.

They started on a Monday, wrapped on a Thursday and will carry those four days through the weeks and months to come. Potentially well into May.

“The turnout was phenomenal,” Budenholzer told NBA.com before his team faced Toronto this week. “The thing that was interesting for me was, they just played pickup ball. It was a good opportunity for me and the assistant coaches to just watch them.

“Then we went to a couple dinners and spent time together. You hope that organic bonding and team time pays off. It was hard as a coaching staff to sit back and watch. But you get to kind of learn them, certainly on the court and then off the court too, some quality time.”

Budenholzer made no secret of his plans for the team and how he wants them to play when he was hired in May. A few of the players, such as Sterling Brown, got a glimpse and a feel at NBA Summer League. Still, it came together in New York, in the gym and over pasta in Little Italy, or wherever else they ate.

“Everybody in one place to play and learn each other before camp started,” Brown said. “It was just getting up and down, playing 5-on-5. They [the coaches] were getting a chance to see what we can do, learn our strengths. As well as us just talking to them on the side, different things they like and their tendencies.”

Said big man John Henson: “Everybody had to go in and show what they’d been working on. That’s probably when the threes started flying first and [we knew] the system would be different. Me personally, that’s when I started shooting threes and making ‘em a little bit.”