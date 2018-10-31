LeBron James, Klay Thompson arrive in Halloween costumes

Several NBA players arrived to work dressed in Halloween costumes, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson. James showed up as Jason Voorhees and Thompson walked into Oracle Arena as Jackie Moon.

Jason looks more intimidating at 6’8’’. Related: LeBron looks ready to play tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZFrR3ZSGLh — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 1, 2018

🎶 You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch 🎶 pic.twitter.com/WCbDkyguO1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2018