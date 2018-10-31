LeBron James, Klay Thompson arrive in Halloween costumes

Several NBA players arrived to work dressed in Halloween costumes, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson. James showed up as Jason Voorhees and Thompson walked into Oracle Arena as Jackie Moon.
Jason looks more intimidating at 6’8’’. Related: LeBron looks ready to play tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZFrR3ZSGLh— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 1, 2018
Confirmed: @KlayThompson IS Jackie Moon 😎 pic.twitter.com/NXSRH6TYAd— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 1, 2018
LET’S GET TROPICAL! pic.twitter.com/C0inBkqjw5— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 1, 2018
🎶 You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch 🎶 pic.twitter.com/WCbDkyguO1— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2018
Born Spooky 👺 @StephensonLancepic.twitter.com/JoUmtstpKa— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 1, 2018
Black Panther (aka @VicOladipo) arrives to the Garden for Halloween game night. #WakandaForeverpic.twitter.com/K1bGeaYrme— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 31, 2018