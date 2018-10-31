LeBron James, Klay Thompson arrive in Halloween costumes

From NBA.com Staff

Oct 31, 2018 9:07 PM ET

 

Rookies name the scariest players in the NBA.

Several NBA players arrived to work dressed in Halloween costumes, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson. James showed up as Jason Voorhees and Thompson walked into Oracle Arena as Jackie Moon.

 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.