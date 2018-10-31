Blogtable: Are any other coaches out there feeling the heat?

* * *

The Cavs fired Ty Lue after an 0-6 start. Any other coaches out there who could be feeling the heat?

* * *

Steve Aschburner: This is as scientific a question as we get at the Blogtable lab. The methodology for answering: Work from the bottom of the standings up. Compare records to expectations. Factor in the years and money remaining on the coach’s contract, and voila! So in the West, I’m wondering about the Lakers’ Luke Walton (given the impatient LeBron factor) and OKC’s Billy Donovan. Washington’s Scott Brooks has an underachieving team on his hands in the East but three years on his contract. None of the other teams under water in that conference is fretting, with either low expectations, newish coaches or, in Miami’s case, a proven commodity and one of the league’s best.

Shaun Powell: Better keep an eye on Scott Brooks in Washington, especially if the Wizards go in the tank during their upcoming homestand. Not that he's the issue -- the Wizards have awful roster chemistry -- but you know how this usually ends.