Bulls exercise options on Markkanen, Dunn, Valentine

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Bulls have exercised contract options for the 2019-20 season on forward Lauri Markkanen and guards Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine.

Markkanen and Valentine have not played yet this season because of injuries. Dunn is out with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee and has only appeared in one game. All three are important pieces for the rebuilding Bulls.

Markkanen averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds last season. He also set a franchise record for a rookie by making 145 3-pointers.

Dunn averaged 13.4 points and six assists for Chicago last year after struggling as a rookie with Minnesota. Valentine averaged 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds last season, his second.